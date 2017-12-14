'The Miracle Season' Trailer Debuts - See Exclusive Stills!

The Miracle Season trailer has just debuted and we have some exclusive stills to share from the movie as well!

If you don’t know, the movie is based on the inspiring true story of West High School girls’ volleyball team. After the tragic death of the school’s star player Caroline “Line” Found, the remaining team players must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hope of winning the state championship.

Helen Hunt, William Hurt, Danika Yarosh, Erin Moriarty, Tiera Skovbye, and more star in the new movie, set to hit theaters on April 13, 2018.