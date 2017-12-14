Todrick Hall Says This is the 'Happiest' He's Ever Seen Taylor Swift

Todrick Hall is opening up about how happy Taylor Swift is in her life now!

The 32-year-old Broadway star stopped by The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on Thursday (December 13) to reveal that this the “happiest” he’s ever seen the 28-year-old singer.

“I think she’s the happiest I’ve ever seen her. I love it,” Todrick said. “There was a time last year … I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over.”

Todrick went on to say that he once sent Taylor a “picture of her Quasimodo” (from The Hunchback of Notre Dame) to warn her to straighten up before her then-boyfriend continued to bring her down.

“I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over,’” Todrick continued. “Now she’s so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident … I’m so, so happy for her.”