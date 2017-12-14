Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Rose Tico!

Kelly Marie Tran is without a doubt the breakout star of Star Wars: The Last Jedi thanks to her work as Rose Tico, one of the heroes of the film.

The 28-year-old actress has been seen in some minor roles in the past, including a guest role on NBC’s About a Boy, but this is her first lead role!

Here are five things to know about Kelly:

1. She had never seen a Star Wars movie before auditioning! “In 10th grade, my teacher was obsessed with [Star Wars] and played it in the background, but I was reading Harry Potter so I wasn’t listening to it,” she told BuzzFeed.

2. Kelly is the first Asian-American woman to star in a Star Wars movie. "I think from the moment I got this part—and it was also because this is a Star Wars movie—I just wanted to do the whole thing justice," she told Rolling Stone.

3. She couldn't tell her family she landed the role! "I said I was in Canada working on an indie movie," she told People. "I'm pretty sure I told some people Toronto and some people Vancouver and then I had to wrap around my lie. I even bought maple syrup to give to people to convince them I'd really been to Canada." Why she did this is unclear, but it's incredible.

4. Kelly worked many odd jobs before being cast as Rose. "I've done pretty much everything. I was a food tour guide—I took people on a tour to different restaurants in the area," she told People. "I also nannied and worked in offices as an assistant, I cleaned a yoga studio, I passed out flyers—I worked every weird job."

5. She took a year off after wrapping The Last Jedi. "I ran away!" she told BuzzFeed. "I wanted to center myself and remember who I was. My life had just changed so much, and I needed that time to reflect."

Go see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, now playing in theaters!