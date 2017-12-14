Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

At the end of every calendar year, Just Jared reveals our top actresses of the year based on our website data.

This year, we’re asking Just Jared readers to guess who you think was the most popular actress on our site in 2017. We’ll reveal the fan chosen answer, as well as our statistical answer, one week from today on Thursday (December 21) at noon ET.

Below, you’ll see a poll, and each actress in the poll below has made the top 25 actresses on JJ for 2017, but who is number one?! Oh, and be sure to vote in our Most Popular Actor on Just Jared poll as well!

FYI: We figure out who was the most popular by compiling data and calculating a number of factors, including pageviews/hits from readers, comments, and social media interaction. The number of posts on each celeb during the year is also a factor. Data was calculated through December 11.