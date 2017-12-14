Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 1:11 am

Will Smith & Joel Edgerton Suit Up for 'Bright' Premiere

Will Smith & Joel Edgerton Suit Up for 'Bright' Premiere

Will Smith buddies up to co-star Joel Edgerton at the premiere of their new Netflix movie Bright on Wednesday night (December 13) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The guys were joined at the event by fellow co-stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, and Jay Hernandez.

Other stars at the premiere included Will‘s son Jaden along with Molly Sims, Migos, Regina King, Bebe Rexha, and Casper Smart.

Bright will be available streaming on Netflix on December 22.

