James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 2:03 pm

Will Smith Transfroms Back Into Fresh Prince for Instagram on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Will Smith makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Thursday (December 14), and gets some perfect tips about what he should be posting as an Instagram newbie!

Ellen teaches the 49-year-old actor how to do duck lips and mirror selfies before scaring him with a staff member dressed as his co-star Joel Edgerton‘s character from their upcoming Netflix film, Bright.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Smith

Later, Will switches into the exact look he wore in the ’90′s for his The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air opening credits to take a #ThrowbackThursday photo with Ellen – Watch the full appearance below!


Ellen Scares Will Smith for the ‘Gram

Click inside to watch the rest of Will Smith’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Will Smith Watched His Sons Jump Out of an Airplane

