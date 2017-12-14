Zendaya & Hugh Jackman Both Suit Up for 'The Greatest Showman' Mexico City Premiere!
Zendaya is picture perfect as she strikes a pose at the red carpet premiere of her latest film The Greatest Showman held at the Oasis Coyoacan on Wednesday (December 13) in Mexico City, Mexico.
The 21-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by her co-star Hugh Jackman, who also accompanied her at the photo call and press conference earlier that same day.
“Thank you Mexico City for such a warm loving welcome… until we meet again ♥️♥️♥️,” Zendaya tweeted after the premiere.
FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection red silk double breasted peak lapel tuxedo jacket, black tuxedo pants, and white tuxedo shirt.