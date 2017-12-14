Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 1:09 pm

Zendaya & Hugh Jackman Both Suit Up for 'The Greatest Showman' Mexico City Premiere!

Zendaya & Hugh Jackman Both Suit Up for 'The Greatest Showman' Mexico City Premiere!

Zendaya is picture perfect as she strikes a pose at the red carpet premiere of her latest film The Greatest Showman held at the Oasis Coyoacan on Wednesday (December 13) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 21-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by her co-star Hugh Jackman, who also accompanied her at the photo call and press conference earlier that same day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

“Thank you Mexico City for such a warm loving welcome… until we meet again ♥️♥️♥️,” Zendaya tweeted after the premiere.


Buenos noches Mexico! #Gracias #mexico #mexicocity @greatestshowman

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection red silk double breasted peak lapel tuxedo jacket, black tuxedo pants, and white tuxedo shirt.
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 01
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 02
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 03
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 04
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 05
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 06
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 07
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 08
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 09
zendaya hugh jackman both suit up for the greatest showman mexico city pre 10

Credit: Victor Chavez; Photos: Getty, PacificCoastNews
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr