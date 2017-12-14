Zendaya Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look Recording 'Rewrite the Stars' - Watch Now!
Zendaya is giving fans a look inside the studio!
The 21-year-old actress shared a video with TRL of herself in the recording studio her song “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya
In the movie, Zendaya plays a trapeze artist and sings the duet with her love interest Zac Efron.
The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20.
Watch the video below!
queen @Zendaya has given us an ✨EXCLUSIVE WORLD PREMIERE✨ enjoy "rewrite the stars" 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CJKgpq2eAT
— TRL (@TRL) December 14, 2017