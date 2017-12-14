Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 6:59 pm

Zendaya Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look Recording 'Rewrite the Stars' - Watch Now!

Zendaya Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look Recording 'Rewrite the Stars' - Watch Now!

Zendaya is giving fans a look inside the studio!

The 21-year-old actress shared a video with TRL of herself in the recording studio her song “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

In the movie, Zendaya plays a trapeze artist and sings the duet with her love interest Zac Efron.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20.

Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Movies, Music, Video, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr