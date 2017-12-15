Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:46 pm

Adam Driver & Stephen Colbert Act Out 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Scene Using Action Figures

Adam Driver & Stephen Colbert Act Out 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Scene Using Action Figures

Adam Driver stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (December 14) and reenacted scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi with figurines from the franchise!

The 34-year-old actor then talked about playing the villain Kylo Ren and whether or not he considers him to be “evil.”

“This is such an actor-y thing to say but I don’t think of him as evil, I think of him as someone who thinks he’s right as opposed to someone who thinks he’s evil,” Adam told Stephen. “They think that what they’re doing is morally justified so there’s no end to what they’ll do to make sure whatever agenda they have is being pushed.”

“I think in my experience someone who’s just evil doesn’t have a shelf life to me,” Adam continued. “They think they’re morally justified to do what they’re doing and they’re incapable of hearing the other side.”


