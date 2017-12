Ahna O'Reilly & Isabelle Fuhrman Buddy Up at Tata Harper VIP Masterclass!

Ahna O’Reilly is all smiles as she poses for a photograph while attending the Tata Harper VIP Masterclass held at Sunset Tower on Thursday (December 14) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Marshall star was joined by Isabelle Fuhrman at the intimate session, where the ladies along with guests learned about natural ingredients and application techniques from Tata herself.

“๐Ÿ’š Tata Harper Master class w super cutie @isabellefur ๐Ÿ’š @tataharperskincare,” Ahna captioned with her Instagram post.

Last month, Ahna stepped out in style to join a whole bunch of talented ladies at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyleโ€™s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.