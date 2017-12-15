Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:21 pm

Ahna O'Reilly & Isabelle Fuhrman Buddy Up at Tata Harper VIP Masterclass!

Ahna O'Reilly & Isabelle Fuhrman Buddy Up at Tata Harper VIP Masterclass!

Ahna O’Reilly is all smiles as she poses for a photograph while attending the Tata Harper VIP Masterclass held at Sunset Tower on Thursday (December 14) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Marshall star was joined by Isabelle Fuhrman at the intimate session, where the ladies along with guests learned about natural ingredients and application techniques from Tata herself.

“💚 Tata Harper Master class w super cutie @isabellefur 💚 @tataharperskincare,” Ahna captioned with her Instagram post.

Last month, Ahna stepped out in style to join a whole bunch of talented ladies at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.


A post shared by Ahna O'Reilly (@ahnaoreilly) on

Credit: Charley Gallay; Photos: Getty
