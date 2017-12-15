Alan Ritchson & Minka Kelly in 'Titans' as Hawk & Dove - First Look Photo!

The first look at Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly in the upcoming DC superhero series Titans has been released!

The two actors are set to play the roles of Hank Hall (aka Hawk) and Dawn Granger (aka Dove) in the series, which will debut on a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service in 2018.

Brenton Thwaites also stars in the series as Dick Grayson (aka Robin).

The Hawk and Dove suits were designed by renowned costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Black Lightning, Iron Man and The Jungle Book, among others.