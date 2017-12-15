Top Stories
20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 8:17 am

Amanda Seyfried Dishes on 'Mamma Mia 2': It's 'Better Than The Original'!

Amanda Seyfried Dishes on 'Mamma Mia 2': It's 'Better Than The Original'!

Amanda Seyfried is so excited about Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again – and now, we are too!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

The 32-year-old actress gushed about the upcoming sequel in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that she had some concerns – but she’s thrilled with the final outcome, which is “better than the original.”

“Truthfully, when they were like, ‘We’re making Mamma Mia 2,’ I was like, ‘That’s going to be terrible.’ But it’s not! It’s amazing.”

The film follows Donna (played by Meryl Streep in the first film) as a younger woman, played by Lily James.

“As soon as you see Lily on screen, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Donna! I’m seeing Donna when she was wild and young and free, and she has the essence that Meryl brought to it. And it’s kind of extraordinary.”

“I actually had a better time than I did shooting the first movie. Everybody’s back together and it’s been 10 years. There’s so much love and so much family that it’s infused 100 times in this movie. It was so unexpected for me.”

Mamma Mia 2 hits theaters on July 20, 2018.

For more from Amanda, visit EW.com.
