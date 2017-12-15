Top Stories
Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 11:20 pm

Amanda Seyfried Runs Into Busy Philipps While Getting Lunch!

Amanda Seyfried Runs Into Busy Philipps While Getting Lunch!

Amanda Seyfried and Busy Philipps bump into each other in the parking lot of a restaurant after lunch on Thursday afternoon (December 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Both of the ladies looked to be in a great mood while saying hello to each other!

Busy was dressed in a Friends t-shirt featuring Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow. If you didn’t know, she worked with Courteney on the sitcom Cougar Town.

“The most cutting insult one mom can give to another at school is a cheerful ‘HEY STRANGER!’” Busy tweeted that day.
Just Jared on Facebook
amanda seyfried runs into busy philipps 01
amanda seyfried runs into busy philipps 02
amanda seyfried runs into busy philipps 03
amanda seyfried runs into busy philipps 04
amanda seyfried runs into busy philipps 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Busy Philipps

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr