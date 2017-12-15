Top Stories
20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Ashlee Simpson Starts Off Her Morning with a Workout

Ashlee Simpson Starts Off Her Morning with a Workout

Ashlee Simpson has her hands full of drinks as she leaves her gym on Wednesday morning (December 13) in Studio City, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer kept things cool and casual in in a black trench coat over leggings and running sneakers for her morning workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee recently took to Instagram to share ton of photos of her day at a museum with her 2-year-old daughter Jagger!

“Upside down #wearehappyplace,” Ashlee captioned the below photo.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson

