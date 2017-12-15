Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 10:24 am

'Bright: The Album' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Bright: The Album, the musical companion to the upcoming Will Smith-starring Netflix film Bright, is out now – and you can hear it right here!

The collection, released on Friday (December 15), includes a ton of amazing contributions from superstars like Bastille, Ty Dolla $ign, Future and Kiiara.

Other major contributors include Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha. Camila Cabello and Grey also appear on the all-star collection, as well as Meek Mill and Steve Aoki.

Listen to Bright: The Album below! You can also download the album on iTunes.
