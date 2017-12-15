Cardi B Hits The Stage at Dirty Lemon x Vogue Launch Party!

Cardi B happily makes her grand entrance while attending the DIRTY LEMON x Vogue Launch Party held on Thursday evening (December 14) in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer was joined by Sophia Bush and Leigh Lezark at the event celebrating the launch of Dirty Lemon Beverages’ collaboration with publishing powerhouse Vogue, announcing two new formulas added to the brand’s suite of lemon-based functional beverages.

Sophia and guests were introduced to the exclusive ginger infused elixirs at the World of McIntosh Townhouse in SoHo where DJ Venus X spun and Cardi performed a set, including her #1 hit “Bodak Yellow.”