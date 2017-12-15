Chris Brown Surprises a Teacher in Atlanta, Donates $50,000 to Her School!

Chris Brown wraps his arm around a deserving schoolteacher while making a surprise appearance at Columbia Middle School on Friday (December 15) in Decatur, Georgia.

The 28-year-old singer presented the school, located right outside of Atlanta, with a $50,000 donation.

That same day, Chris released a deluxe version of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album, titled Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas.

Chris released 12 new songs for his fans as a special holiday gift. There are now 57 songs in total on the album.