Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 10:23 pm

Chris Brown Surprises a Teacher in Atlanta, Donates $50,000 to Her School!

Chris Brown Surprises a Teacher in Atlanta, Donates $50,000 to Her School!

Chris Brown wraps his arm around a deserving schoolteacher while making a surprise appearance at Columbia Middle School on Friday (December 15) in Decatur, Georgia.

The 28-year-old singer presented the school, located right outside of Atlanta, with a $50,000 donation.

That same day, Chris released a deluxe version of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album, titled Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas.

Chris released 12 new songs for his fans as a special holiday gift. There are now 57 songs in total on the album.
