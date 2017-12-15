Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry &amp; Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:33 am

Christian Bale Premieres 'Hostiles' with Wife Sibi by His Side!

Christian Bale Premieres 'Hostiles' with Wife Sibi by His Side!

Christian Bale walks the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Hostiles on Thursday (December 14) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor was joined at the event by his wife Sibi, as well as co-stars Jesse Plemons, Q’orianka Kilcher, Wes Studi, and Rory Cochrane, and director Scott Cooper.

Christian got a major makeover recently to pay the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in an upcoming biopic. He gained a lot of weight and even shaved his head for the role!

Hostiles will hit theaters in limited release on December 22.
Just Jared on Facebook
christian bale hostiles premiere 01
christian bale hostiles premiere 02
christian bale hostiles premiere 03
christian bale hostiles premiere 04
christian bale hostiles premiere 05
christian bale hostiles premiere 06
christian bale hostiles premiere 07
christian bale hostiles premiere 08
christian bale hostiles premiere 09
christian bale hostiles premiere 10
christian bale hostiles premiere 11
christian bale hostiles premiere 12
christian bale hostiles premiere 13
christian bale hostiles premiere 14
christian bale hostiles premiere 15
christian bale hostiles premiere 16
christian bale hostiles premiere 17
christian bale hostiles premiere 18
christian bale hostiles premiere 19
christian bale hostiles premiere 20
christian bale hostiles premiere 21
christian bale hostiles premiere 22
christian bale hostiles premiere 23
christian bale hostiles premiere 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christian Bale, Jesse Plemons, Q'orianka Kilcher, Rory Cochrane, Scott Cooper, Sibi Blazic, wes studi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr