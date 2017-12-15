Christian Bale Premieres 'Hostiles' with Wife Sibi by His Side!
Christian Bale walks the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Hostiles on Thursday (December 14) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 43-year-old actor was joined at the event by his wife Sibi, as well as co-stars Jesse Plemons, Q’orianka Kilcher, Wes Studi, and Rory Cochrane, and director Scott Cooper.
Christian got a major makeover recently to pay the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in an upcoming biopic. He gained a lot of weight and even shaved his head for the role!
Hostiles will hit theaters in limited release on December 22.