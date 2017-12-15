Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 5:04 pm

Darren Criss: 'Homework' EP Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

Darren Criss: 'Homework' EP Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

Darren Criss‘ new five-song EP Homework is out now!

The 30-year-old singer and former Glee star dropped the indie EP on Friday (December 15).

Darren is a member of musical group Computer Games, but Homework marks his first solo project in over seven years.

“I liked the name [Homework] for a couple of reasons,” he explained. “For starters, I made it mostly at home. Whether writing or recording it at my own place or at friends’, it’s about as homegrown as you can get. It was produced mostly with real live instruments, getting back to what really started my life as a songwriter in the first place- guitars & pianos and words & music.”

“Thanks for all of your support, really hope you enjoy my humble collection of songs,” he captioned a video he shared on Instagram. “This wouldn’t have been possible without you all. It would have continued to sit in my head with nowhere to go. Thanks for giving it a home!”

Listen below! You can also download Homework on iTunes.

Darren will also be playing a release day show in Los Angeles – get the details here.

Click inside to watch Darren’s video…

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

Photos: Darren Criss
Posted to: Darren Criss, First Listen, Music

