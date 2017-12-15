Top Stories
Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 8:33 pm

David Foster's Daughter Sara Approves of Katharine McPhee!

David Foster's Daughter Sara Approves of Katharine McPhee!

Katharine McPhee has the approval of her boyfriend David Foster‘s daughter Sara!

The 36-year-old Barely Famous star opened up to Us Weekly about her dad’s relationship with Katharine, 33.

“We totally approve!” Sara said. “I mean, listen, we approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it. If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

“[Katharine] is a grown ass woman. She’s not 20, she’s turning 34. And my dad is very young. He’s like a very young, young dad/grandpa,” Sara added.

Kat and David were spotted kissing after a lunch date a couple weeks ago!

Pictured inside: Katharine doing some shopping at the Prada store on Rodeo Drive on Friday afternoon (December 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
david fosters daughter sara approves of katharine mcphee 01
david fosters daughter sara approves of katharine mcphee 02
david fosters daughter sara approves of katharine mcphee 03
david fosters daughter sara approves of katharine mcphee 04
david fosters daughter sara approves of katharine mcphee 05

Photos: BackGrid USA, Getty
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sara Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr