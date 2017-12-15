Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 6:52 pm

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Jasmine Is Zendaya's Mini Me!

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Jasmine Is Zendaya's Mini Me!

WHOA – Zendaya has definitely found her mini me!

A fan tweeted photos of Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Jasmine and pointed out that she looks JUST like a younger version of the 21-year-old actress.

“OMG @TheRock,” she responded with heart eye emojis.

Dwayne seemed to have seen Zendaya‘s tweet as he retweeted the fan and said, “Ha yes she does. @Zendaya”

After seeing this, Zendaya NEEDS to be in a movie with The Rock and play his daughter!

Zendaya is currently on the promo trail for her film The Greatest Showman and Dwayne is promoting his movie Jumanji. He also just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Congrats!!
Photos: WENN
