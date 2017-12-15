Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:50 am

Ed Sheeran & Eminem 'River' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran & Eminem 'River' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Eminem teamed up with tons of artists on his new album Revival – and one of them happens to be Ed Sheeran!

The 45-year-old rapper teamed up with the 26-year-old singer to release their new song “River.”

Revival is Eminem‘s ninth studio album and it also features collaborations with artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and Pink, among several others.

You can download “River” off of iTunes here.

Listen to Ed and Eminem‘s new song below!

Check out the lyrics for the new song inside…
