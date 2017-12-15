Ed Sheeran & Eminem 'River' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Eminem teamed up with tons of artists on his new album Revival – and one of them happens to be Ed Sheeran!

The 45-year-old rapper teamed up with the 26-year-old singer to release their new song “River.”

Revival is Eminem‘s ninth studio album and it also features collaborations with artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and Pink, among several others.

