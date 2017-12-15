Ed Sheeran Performs 'Perfect' in Italian on 'X Factor (Italy)'

Ed Sheeran sang in Italian during his performance on X Factor (Italy) last night!

The 26-year-old singer took the stage to belt out his hit song “Perfect” on Thursday (December 14) in Milan, Italy.

“Tu stasera sei perfetta per me,” he sang in place of the final lyrics (“I don’t deserve this / You look perfect tonight”), paying tribute to his Italian audience.

Ed also performed his other hit “Shape of You.”

ICYMI, check out Ed‘s latest duet of “Perfect” with Andrea Bocelli.

Watch the video of Ed singing in Italian here.

