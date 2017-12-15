Top Stories
Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:48 pm

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Look So Happy Together!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi hold hands while shopping on Melrose Place on Friday afternoon (December 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The talk show host and the former Scandal actress were forced to evacuate their Carpinteria home this week due to the Thomas Fire.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

Portia took to Instagram this week to share a photo of the fire-ravaged land with the firefighters hard at work on putting out the flames.

“When life imitates art #thomasfire,” she captioned the below photo.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

