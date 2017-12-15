Eminem Performs 'Love The Way You Lie,' 'Berzerk' & More Hits for BBC Radio 1 - Watch!

Eminem is performing some of his classic hits in honor of the release of his latest studio album, Revival!

The 45-year-old rapper appeared on BBC Radio 1 to perform a mini-concert alongside Skylar Grey from the BBC’s legendary Maida Vale Studios for Annie Mac.

During the show, Eminem performed “Love The Way You Lie,” “Berzerk” and “Won’t Back Down” in a fiery and energetic set accompanied by Skylar and Mr. Porter.

Watch Eminem‘s performances below – and make sure to listen to his new record Revival if you haven’t already!