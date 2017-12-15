Top Stories
20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 8:34 am

Eminem Performs 'Love The Way You Lie,' 'Berzerk' & More Hits for BBC Radio 1 - Watch!

Eminem Performs 'Love The Way You Lie,' 'Berzerk' & More Hits for BBC Radio 1 - Watch!

Eminem is performing some of his classic hits in honor of the release of his latest studio album, Revival!

The 45-year-old rapper appeared on BBC Radio 1 to perform a mini-concert alongside Skylar Grey from the BBC’s legendary Maida Vale Studios for Annie Mac.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eminem

During the show, Eminem performed “Love The Way You Lie,” “Berzerk” and “Won’t Back Down” in a fiery and energetic set accompanied by Skylar and Mr. Porter.

Watch Eminem‘s performances below – and make sure to listen to his new record Revival if you haven’t already!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BBC Radio 1
Posted to: Eminem, Mr. Porter, Skylar Grey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr