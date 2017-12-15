Eminem & Pink's 'Need Me' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:19 am

Eminem and Pink are teaming up yet again for a song on the rapper’s new album Revival!

“Need Me” just dropped with the release of the album, just two months after their other song “Revenge” was released on her album Beautiful Trauma.

This is Eminem‘s ninth studio album and it also features collaborations with artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and Ed Sheeran, among several others.

Pink previously said that when she asked Eminem to be on her album, she wrote him a long email explaining why she wanted to work with him and wrote back with a simple answer… “okay.”

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

