Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:01 am

Eminem: 'Revival' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem has finally dropped his brand new album Revival and you can listen to it right here!

This is the 45-year-old rapper’s ninth studio album and he has collaborations with artists like Beyonce, Pink, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, and more.

There are 19 songs in total on the album, including lead single “Walk on Water” and the previously released promo single “Untouchable.”

You can download the album now by going to iTunes and you can stream it below thanks to Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Eminem’s new album Revival?
