Eminem: 'Revival' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Eminem has finally dropped his brand new album Revival and you can listen to it right here!

This is the 45-year-old rapper’s ninth studio album and he has collaborations with artists like Beyonce, Pink, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, and more.

There are 19 songs in total on the album, including lead single “Walk on Water” and the previously released promo single “Untouchable.”

You can download the album now by going to iTunes and you can stream it below thanks to Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Eminem’s new album Revival?