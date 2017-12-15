Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:28 am
Emma Roberts Wears a Shirt Over Her Swimsuit at the Beach
Emma Roberts snaps a photo on her phone while taking a walk on the beach on Wednesday (December 13) in Miami, Fla.
The 26-year-old actress wore a denim button-down shirt over her swimsuit while enjoying some fun in the sun with her gal pals. She went back to Los Angeles the next day.
Emma posted a photo of herself relaxing outside a home that day. “J’adore Miami,” she captioned the snap on her Instagram account. Check it out below!
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline Posted to: Emma Roberts
