Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:28 am

Emma Roberts Wears a Shirt Over Her Swimsuit at the Beach

Emma Roberts snaps a photo on her phone while taking a walk on the beach on Wednesday (December 13) in Miami, Fla.

The 26-year-old actress wore a denim button-down shirt over her swimsuit while enjoying some fun in the sun with her gal pals. She went back to Los Angeles the next day.

Emma posted a photo of herself relaxing outside a home that day. “J’adore Miami,” she captioned the snap on her Instagram account. Check it out below!

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
