'Every Day' Trailer Proves That Love Has No Limits - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming film Every Day has arrived, and it will change the way you see love.

The coming-of-age love story revolves around a shy teenager who falls for someone who transforms into another person every day, identifying themself as A.

“I am someone who wakes up in a different body every day,” A describes themself in the trailer. “Always someone my age, never too far from the last, never the same person twice.” There are no limits on race, gender identity, or physical traits.

“I know what makes each person different, and what makes everyone the same,” A shares.

Directed by Michael Sucsy and based on David Levithan‘s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the movie stars The Nice Guys‘ Angourie Rice, Maria Bello, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s Justice Smith, Jessie‘s Debby Ryan, and It‘s Owen Teague.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss Every Day when it hits theaters on February 23!



EVERY DAY Official Trailer (2018)