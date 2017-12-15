Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:46 pm

Fergie Says She Feels Like 'Mother' of Fox's Music Competition 'The Four'!

Fergie made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (December 14) and dished about being the host of the upcoming music competition series The Four on Fox!

The show will start with four singers in the coveted seats and each week, newcomers will come to fight for a seat. The longer they hold onto their seats, the closer they are to their dreams. The singer left “sitting” will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take their career to the next level with a panel of music industry heavyweights behind them.

“I kind of feel like I’m the nurturer and mother of it all because I’m just sitting there and I just want to hug them all,” Fergie, 42, expressed about her role. “They gotta take some tough criticism, this isn’t the warm and fuzzy, feel-good for everybody show. It’s competitive, it’s do or die.”

Fergie also hit the stage to perform her latest single “A Little Work” from her new album Double Dutchess – Watch after the cut!


Fergie Wants to Nurture Contestants on The Four: Battle for Stardom

Click inside to watch the rest of Fergie’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers…


Fergie Talks Opening Up on ‘Double Duchess’

Fergie: “A Little Work”
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
