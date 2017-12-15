Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:51 am

G-Eazy: 'The Beautiful & Damned' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

G-Eazy: 'The Beautiful & Damned' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

G-Eazy has dropped his new album The Beautiful & Damned and it features 20 new songs!

The 28-year-old rapper collaborated with many artists, including his girlfriend Halsey, on the album and you can stream all the tracks right here.

Some of the other artists featured on the album include Charlie Puth, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Kehlani, Zoe Nash, and more.

The album is the follow-up to G-Eazy‘s 2015 album When It’s Dark Out. You can download it now on iTunes and listen below thanks to Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of G-Eazy’s new album The Beautiful & Damned?
