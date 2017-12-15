Get to Know 'Jumanji' Stars Morgan Turner & Ser'Darius Blain with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

The new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is out in theaters next week and we are taking a moment to get to know two of the young stars of the film – Morgan Turner and Ser’Darius Blain!

The film follows four high-school kids who discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of–Jumanji–and are immediately drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the avatars they chose.

Morgan‘s character turns into Karen Gillan in the video game while Ser’Darius morphs into Kevin Hart.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is getting great reviews and has an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment!

MORGAN TURNER

1. For most of my time in grade school my nickname was Mo and a lot of people I know from middle and high school still call me that.

2. I can’t ride a bike. It’s not that my parents never tried to teach me, it’s that I was too stubborn to learn.

3. I’m fascinated by astrology charts, tarot card reading, crystals, and holistic healing.

4. I was a dancer for most of my life. I did ballet for 13 years, tap for 15, contemporary for 7, and Irish step for about 4.

5. I hate peas.

6. I love the movie 10 Things I Hate About You and quote it daily. (#5 was actually a reference)

7. I have a band called double suede and we put out an EP (that I am personally very proud of) called in less light over the summer.

8. I have an almost totally full functioning photographic memory. It wavers sometimes but for the most part it has come in handy when memorizing lines.

9. I always tip over 20% in restaurants because I know that I would never be able to handle the pressure of a food service job and I feel like wait staff deserve so much more love.

10. I get bad reactions from some people for not going to college, but it’s a personal choice and I don’t think that standardized academia is right for everyone. I’m the type of person who just reads books about stuff that I’m interested in, and I’m not looking for a degree in anything anytime soon.

SER’DARIUS BLAIN

1. Cooking is hands down my best talent and biggest passion!

2. Music is next but I’m a scaredy cat lol (maybe I’ll pull a Jamie Foxx 😎).

😎). 3. Creole (Haiti) is actually my first language.

4. Bowling was my first sport.

5. I’m afraid of heights but LOVE roller coasters.

6. I love country music.

7. I’ve been driving since I was 13.

8. I have a sugar addiction and get really cranky if I don’t get it.😅

9. I quit school as a biology major to become an actor.

10. My mom taught me how to fight!

Go see Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle when it hits theaters on December 20!