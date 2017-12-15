Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:27 pm

Gigi Hadid Shares Her Tips for Hosting the Ultimate Holiday Party

Gigi Hadid Shares Her Tips for Hosting the Ultimate Holiday Party

Need some advice for throwing your upcoming holiday party? Gigi Hadid‘s got you covered!

The 22-year-old model and Reebok ambassador hosted an intimate holiday celebration, joined by her closest collaborators, on Thursday (December 14) in New York City.

The uplifting experience inspired women to be better together in the coming year.

Gigi also led guests through some of her favorite activities, including decorating gingerbread women, and showcased her essential Reebok pieces.

“My ultimate tip for hosting a holiday party is to have everyone bring something different,” she said at the event. “I think it’s so fun to spend the day making your one thing, and then you all come together and you get to try each other’s.”

“During the holiday season I love to make pies, that’s my thing” she added. “I also really like asking my boyfriend, sister and mom to name something random and I challenge myself to see if I can cook it. If you make random things then it doesn’t feel like a chore. I get my cooking inspiration from Instagram.”

Also pictured inside: Gigi rocking a fluffy yellow coat while leaving her apartment the next morning in New York City.

15+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid at the holiday event…

Credit: Hope Calnan (M&CSAATCHI LIFESTYLE); Photos: Reebok, Getty
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

