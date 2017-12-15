Hailee Steinfeld Sings 'Let Me Go' on 'Fallon' - Watch Her Last Performance of 2017!

Hailee Steinfeld gave en epic performance of “Let Me Go” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 21-year-old singer and actress took the stage with Alesso and watt on Thursday (December 14).

She sparkled in long-sleeve mini dress, fishnets, and tall black boots.

She also wore a white off-the-shoulder top, black pants, and black pumps while discussing her 21st birthday celebrations. (Her first legal drink was a Moscow mule!)

“LAST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR BABY!” she shared on Instagram, adding, “LET ME GOOOOOOO!! Thank you @jimmyfallon. I had a blast last night, and loved the way you yelled “COME ON” after we finished. And how @alesso flew in from Sweden just for the show and how @thisiswatt looks like he’d kill jack black in a guitar riff-off in school of rock. 🤘🏼🎸🤣💃🏻 #LetMeGo.”

Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso ft. watt: Let Me Go

Also pictured inside: Hailee joining fans at the Privé Revaux Eyewear New York Flagship store that same night in New York City.

FYI: Hailee is wearing Mugler on The Tonight Show, and David Koma at the Privé Revaux Eyewear event.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Family Chose Her 21st Birthday Drink