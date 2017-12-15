Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 6:00 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Sings 'Let Me Go' on 'Fallon' - Watch Her Last Performance of 2017!

Hailee Steinfeld Sings 'Let Me Go' on 'Fallon' - Watch Her Last Performance of 2017!

Hailee Steinfeld gave en epic performance of “Let Me Go” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 21-year-old singer and actress took the stage with Alesso and watt on Thursday (December 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld

She sparkled in long-sleeve mini dress, fishnets, and tall black boots.

She also wore a white off-the-shoulder top, black pants, and black pumps while discussing her 21st birthday celebrations. (Her first legal drink was a Moscow mule!)

“LAST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR BABY!” she shared on Instagram, adding, “LET ME GOOOOOOO!! Thank you @jimmyfallon. I had a blast last night, and loved the way you yelled “COME ON” after we finished. And how @alesso flew in from Sweden just for the show and how @thisiswatt looks like he’d kill jack black in a guitar riff-off in school of rock. 🤘🏼🎸🤣💃🏻 #LetMeGo.”

Watch the videos below!


Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso ft. watt: Let Me Go

Also pictured inside: Hailee joining fans at the Privé Revaux Eyewear New York Flagship store that same night in New York City.

FYI: Hailee is wearing Mugler on The Tonight Show, and David Koma at the Privé Revaux Eyewear event.

Click inside to watch the other video…


Hailee Steinfeld’s Family Chose Her 21st Birthday Drink
Photos: NBC, Michael Stewart
