Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:29 pm

Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

Harvey Weinstein is responding to Peter Jackson‘s belief that he was “fed false information” about Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, leading him to not cast them in Lord Of The Rings.

Representatives for Harvey issued a statement on Friday (December 15): “Mr. Weinstein has nothing but the utmost respect for Peter Jackson. However, as Mr. Jackson will probably remember, because Disney would not finance the Lord of the Rings, Miramax lost the project and all casting was done by New Line. While Bob and Harvey Weinstein were executive producers of the film they had no input into the casting whatsoever,” the statement reads, via Entertainment Weekly.

“Secondly, until Ashley Judd wrote a piece for Variety two years ago, no one at the Company knew that she had a complaint and she was cast in two other films by Mr. Weinstein [Frida and Crossing Over] and Mira Sorvino was always considered for other films as well. There was no indication that Mira Sorvino had any issues until Mr. Weinstein read about the complaints in the news,” the statement continues.

“As recently as this year, Mira Sorvino called Mr. Weinstein and asked if her husband could be part of the SEAL television series [Six] he was producing and Mr. Weinstein cast him; when Christopher Backus received a better offer, Mr. Weinstein allowed him to amicably break his contact to peruse the opportunity.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ashley Judd, Harvey Weinstein, Mira Sorvino, Peter Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    Seems he can back up his statements. I think AShley is a nutjob and Mira is just a mediocre actress who went the route of many Best Supporting Actress Oscar winners…their careers go nowhere.