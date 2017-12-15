Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton is appearing on the Friday (December 15) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Ellen wants to know if she thinks Trump will last four years in office.

“I can’t answer that. I can’t predict it,” Clinton responded. “But I believe it really does come down to both the investigation that’s going on and to whether Republicans will decide that they have to put our country before their party.”

“I hope that enough of them will decide to do that,” Hillary added before talking about how the new tax plan will hurt a lot of people in the country.



