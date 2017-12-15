Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:04 am

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton is appearing on the Friday (December 15) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Ellen wants to know if she thinks Trump will last four years in office.

“I can’t answer that. I can’t predict it,” Clinton responded. “But I believe it really does come down to both the investigation that’s going on and to whether Republicans will decide that they have to put our country before their party.”

“I hope that enough of them will decide to do that,” Hillary added before talking about how the new tax plan will hurt a lot of people in the country.


Hillary Clinton on the ‘Perfect Storm’ That Lost Her the Election

Click inside to watch another video from the appearance…


Hillary Clinton on Trying to Get Out of the Inauguration
