Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 10:47 am

Hugh Jackman Gives John Cena Tips on His First Dance - Watch!

Hugh Jackman Gives John Cena Tips on His First Dance - Watch!

Hugh Jackman is preparing John Cena for his wedding!

The 49-year-old Australian actor and the 40-year-old wrestler both appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night (December 14).

During the appearance, John shared his favorite part of professional wrestling: smack talking, and then gave quick master class on his specialty, which is reverse trash talking. Hugh quickly learned how to master the craft!

In return, Hugh taught John a few tips on his first dance with WWE Diva Nikki Bella – and the two danced together!

Watch the funny moments below.
Photos: CBS
