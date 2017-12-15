Top Stories
Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:00 pm

Jessica Chastain Praises Salma Hayek for Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein

Jessica Chastain Praises Salma Hayek for Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein

Jessica Chastain is praising Salma Hayek after the actress spoke out in an emotional op-ed about her experience with Harvey Weinstein while working on the movie Frida.

Hayek claimed that Weinstein made several advances on her and that he even once threatened to kill her when she turned him down.

“That was so moving, that op-ed she wrote, and it really goes to show its so important what is happening right now with all these women coming forward and talking about their stories and talking about the walls that they faced in their industry,” Jessica said.

“What I got from that article is: Man, Salma Hayek, not only is she an incredible actress … but what a great producer she is,” Jessica told Extra. “Reading all those hoops she was jumping through, how she got her movie made. I thank goodness for her and I’m so grateful she is in our industry. I hope that what’s happening now will create lasting change for more artists like Salma Hayek to have an opportunity to tell stories.”

Pictured inside: Jessica being interviewed on The Today Show on Friday morning (December 15) in New York City.
