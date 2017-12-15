Justin Bieber Takes on Invisible Box Challenge While Shirtless - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber tried out the Invisible Box Challenge!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer shared a video of himself tackling the latest viral trend while shirtless on his Instagram Story on Friday (December 15).

The goal is to imagine a box in front of you and film yourself stepping on top of it.

Justin whistles throughout the clip as he nails the feat.

