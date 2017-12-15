Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:14 pm

Kate Hudson Reveals She Once Dated a 6-Foot-9 Celibate Football Player - Watch!

Kate Hudson is opening up about gravitating towards tall men in her dating life – and one particularly tall suitor who didn’t quite work out.

Kate revealed the story to Conan O’Brien on Thursday night (December 14) on Conan.

“I dated this guy once who was 6’9″. He played football. He was huge. He was a linebacker. And he was a born again [Christian], so that kind of threw me off a bit.”

“He wanted to wait until marriage…so we really only went out for one dinner. Nothing against him!” she added. “I just…don’t think that’s the way my life’s gonna go, but he was great.”

Watch her explain below!
Photos: TBS
Posted to: Conan O'Brien, Kate Hudson

