Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 12:12 pm

Kevin Hart Makes Spectacular 'Tonight Show' Entrance with Radio City Rockettes!

Kevin Hart Makes Spectacular 'Tonight Show' Entrance with Radio City Rockettes!

Kevin Hart made quite the entrance while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (December 14)!

The 38-year-old entertainer made his grand entrance with the Radio City Rockettes by his side before he sat down on the couch to chat with Jimmy about his new baby Kenzo‘s nicknames and his first photo shoot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Hart

Kevin also promoted his latest film Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle and talked about finishing his first New York City Marathon and the 59-year-old Florida man also named Kevin Hart who outperformed him and stole attention from fans during the run.


Kevin Hart Makes a Spectacular Tonight Show Entrance with Radio City Rockettes

Click inside to watch the rest of Kevin Hart’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Florida Man Stole Kevin Hart’s Attention at the NYC Marathon
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Kevin Hart

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr