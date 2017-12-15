Kevin Hart Makes Spectacular 'Tonight Show' Entrance with Radio City Rockettes!

Kevin Hart made quite the entrance while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (December 14)!

The 38-year-old entertainer made his grand entrance with the Radio City Rockettes by his side before he sat down on the couch to chat with Jimmy about his new baby Kenzo‘s nicknames and his first photo shoot.

Kevin also promoted his latest film Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle and talked about finishing his first New York City Marathon and the 59-year-old Florida man also named Kevin Hart who outperformed him and stole attention from fans during the run.



Florida Man Stole Kevin Hart’s Attention at the NYC Marathon