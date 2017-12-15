Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd &amp; Mira Sorvino

Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 4:46 pm

Khalid Says He Spoke His Five Grammy Nominations Into Existence - Watch!

Khalid Says He Spoke His Five Grammy Nominations Into Existence - Watch!

Khalid is among one of the most nominated acts at the 2018 Grammys – and he says he spoke it into existence via social media!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khalid

The talented 19-year-old American Teen singer-songwriter appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (December 15).

During his visit, Khalid explained to Ellen DeGeneres that he was a high school junior when he tweeted “I wanna go to the Grammys one day!”

A few years later, and now he’s a five-time nominee!

In addition, Khalid also performed “Young Dumb & Broke” from his debut album American Teen.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
khalid ellen show 01
khalid ellen show 02
khalid ellen show 03
khalid ellen show 04

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Khalid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr