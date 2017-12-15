Khalid Says He Spoke His Five Grammy Nominations Into Existence - Watch!

Khalid is among one of the most nominated acts at the 2018 Grammys – and he says he spoke it into existence via social media!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khalid

The talented 19-year-old American Teen singer-songwriter appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (December 15).

During his visit, Khalid explained to Ellen DeGeneres that he was a high school junior when he tweeted “I wanna go to the Grammys one day!”

A few years later, and now he’s a five-time nominee!

In addition, Khalid also performed “Young Dumb & Broke” from his debut album American Teen.

Watch below!