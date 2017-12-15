Kim Petras Feat. Lil Aaron: 'Faded' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras is back with yet another bop, this time featuring called Lil Aaron, called “Faded,” and you can listen to it right here!

Kim, who is also featured on “Unlock It” from Charli XCX‘s new mixtape Pop 2, released her new track on Friday (December 15).

The infectious jam is instantly catchy, and is Kim‘s “irresistible tribute to her unapologetic love of auto-tune.”

Listen to Kim‘s new song below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!