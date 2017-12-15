Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:18 pm

Kim Petras Feat. Lil Aaron: 'Faded' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras is back with yet another bop, this time featuring called Lil Aaron, called “Faded,” and you can listen to it right here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Petras

Kim, who is also featured on “Unlock It” from Charli XCX‘s new mixtape Pop 2, released her new track on Friday (December 15).

The infectious jam is instantly catchy, and is Kim‘s “irresistible tribute to her unapologetic love of auto-tune.”

Listen to Kim‘s new song below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!
Photos: Charlotte Rutherford
Posted to: Kim Petras, Lil Aaron, Music

