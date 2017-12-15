Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd &amp; Mira Sorvino

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 5:27 pm

Kristin Chenoweth Joins Andrea Bocelli for Special Concerts at Madison Square Garden!

Kristin Chenoweth Joins Andrea Bocelli for Special Concerts at Madison Square Garden!

Kristin Chenoweth gives Andrea Bocelli a big hug after singing with him on stage at Madison Square Garden this week in New York City.

The Tony-winning entertainer was Andrea‘s special guest for his NYC shows on Wednesday and Thursday (December 13 and 14). They performed such songs as “The Prayer” for the lucky audience!

“This week I get to perform two shows with @AndreaBocelliOfficial. Not only that, we’re playing at @TheGarden?! I MUST be dreaming. Life is a beautiful thing,” Kristin wrote on Instagram.

“Last night was a dream come true. I can’t believe I get to do it all over again tonight… 💕,” she added with the below video on Thursday.

You can also see Kristin perform with Andrea on February 9 in Charlotte, February 11 in Miami, and February 14 in Tampa.

A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on

Photos: Al Pereira, Carl Scheffel / MSG Photos
