Fri, 15 December 2017 at 11:29 am

Liam Hemsworth Gets Shirtless After Surfing in Malibu - See Pics!

Liam Hemsworth Gets Shirtless After Surfing in Malibu - See Pics!

Liam Hemsworth stripped down after a day of surfing at the beach!

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor was spotted getting out of his wetsuit and drying off on Thursday (December 14) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth

He showed off his buff body as he changed back into his shorts.

Liam‘s girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, recently showed off the cute present that he got her for her birthday. See the latest pics of the couple stepping out for a coffee date if you missed them.

10+ pictures inside of Liam Hemsworth hitting the waves…

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Shirtless

