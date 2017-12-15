Machine Gun Kelly: 'The Break Up' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Machine Gun Kelly is back with a brand new single called “The Break Up,” which you can listen to right here!

The 27-year-old rapper released his latest track on Friday (December 15).

The track is rumored to be about a high-profile relationship that ended a few years back.

The rapper is also featured on the track “Home” with X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha from the Bright soundtrack. Check that out if you haven’t already!

Listen to “The Break Up” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

