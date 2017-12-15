Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 2:40 pm

Machine Gun Kelly: 'The Break Up' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Machine Gun Kelly: 'The Break Up' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Machine Gun Kelly is back with a brand new single called “The Break Up,” which you can listen to right here!

The 27-year-old rapper released his latest track on Friday (December 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Machine Gun Kelly

The track is rumored to be about a high-profile relationship that ended a few years back.

The rapper is also featured on the track “Home” with X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha from the Bright soundtrack. Check that out if you haven’t already!

Listen to “The Break Up” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read lyrics!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Machine Gun Kelly, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr