Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Might Finally Hit Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100!

Is this finally the year Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” gets justice on the Billboard Hot 100?

The 1994 holiday classic just leaped from No. 21 to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, matching its all-time high.

Shockingly, the omnipresent Christmas classic has never actually gone Top 10: when it was released in 1994, it was not a commercially-available single, and therefore ineligible to chart on the Hot 100, according to Billboard.

In recent years, the song’s climbed up the Hot 100 just outside of the Top 10. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now at its No. 11 Hot 100 high, just like the 2015-2016 holiday season.

Will Mariah hit the Top 10 this year? She’s got two more weekly Hot 100s left to accomplish the feat!