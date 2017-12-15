Top Stories
20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:18 am

Mario Batali Fired From 'The Chew' Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Mario Batali is no longer a co-host of ABC’s The Chew.

After being asked to leave the show during an investigation, the 57-year-old celebrity chef has now been fired in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew. While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct,” the network confirmed on Friday (December 15).

Mario has been accused by eight women, with claims ranging from unwanted sexual advances to groping.

“Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses,” Mario said in a statement earlier in the week.
