Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:45 am

Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith & More to Perform at Elton John Grammy Tribute!

Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith & More to Perform at Elton John Grammy Tribute!

Sir Elton John is being celebrated by some of music’s biggest stars!

The music legend will be honored with a special called Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute taping on January 30, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to Billboard.

The special will include tributes by several performers, including Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, Kesha and Keith Urban.

Sir Elton John is an international music legend who has captivated audiences across generations for more than five decades. His creativity, dynamic presence, and melodic virtuosity have positioned him as a cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is pleased to honor his immeasurable contributions to the music community,” says President/CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow.

Elton will perform at his tribute as well, and he’s also in talks to perform at the 2018 Grammys.
