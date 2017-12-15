Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 7:03 pm

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

Minnie Driver is speaking out in response to Matt Damon‘s latest comments about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

The two actors worked together on the Oscar-winning movie Good Will Hunting and they also dated for a year back in the late 90s.

In a new interview with ABC News, Matt said, “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary… I do believe there’s a spectrum of behavior… There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

“God God, SERIOUSLY?” Minnie tweeted along with a link to the article.

Click inside to read all of her tweets on the subject…

Read the rest of her tweets below.
